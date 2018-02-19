MPSE Awards 2018: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Take Top Sound Editing Awards

The "Apes" origin story finale was the surprise winner at the Golden Reel Awards Sunday, splitting with the "Blade Runner" sequel.

It was a clear victory for sci-fi sound editing Sunday night at the 65th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards at the Westin Bonaventure. “War for the Planet of the Apes” was the surprise winner for Dialogue/ADR, splitting honors with “Blade Runner 2049,” which grabbed the Effects/Foley prize. The big loser was “Dunkirk” (which won the BAFTA sound award earlier Sunday). However, Christopher Nolan’s World War II survival epic took home the Music Score award and remains the sound editing Oscar favorite.

In addition, “The Greatest Showman,” “Coco,” “Loveless,” and “Jane” earned sound editing awards for Musical, Animation, Foreign Language, and Documentary. The big TV winner was “Game of Thrones” (“The Spoils of War”) for Dialogue/ADR and Effects/Foley. Other TV honorees included “Black Mirror” (“USS Callister”) for Episodic Long Form Dialogue/ADR; “Godless” (“Homecoming”) and “Ozark” (“The Toll”) for Episodic Long Form Effects/Foley; “The Get Down” (“Only from Exile Can We Come Home”) for Episodic Long Form Music/Musical; and “Stranger Things” (“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” for Episodic Short Form Music/Musical.

Director Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”) won the Filmmaker Award and sound effects recording mixer John P. Fasal (“Dunkirk,” “Coco”) earned the Career Achievement Award.

Pixar

65th MPSE Golden Reel Award Highlights:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

20th Century Fox

Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files

Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer

Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez

ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

“Blade Runner 2049”

Warner Brothers

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Theo Green

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE,

Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

“The Greatest Showman”

20th Century Fox

Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar

Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki, Ted Caplan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score

“Dunkirk”

Warner Brothers

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Ryan Rubin

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Loveless”

Sony Pictures Classics

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev

Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov

Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova

Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev

Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Jane”

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Paul Johnson

Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Will Digby

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Coco”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Grubbs, Chris Boyes

Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker, Teresa Eckton,

Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan

Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE

Music Editor: Warren Brown, MPSE, Barney Jones

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“Game of Thrones”

“The Spoils of War”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE

Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter

Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Game of Thrones”

“The Spoils of War”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Black Mirror”

“USS Callister”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark

Dialogue Editors: Michael Maroussas, Matt Skelding

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

“The Get Down”

“Only from Exile Can We Come Home”

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Music Editors: Jordan Ross, Dave Robertson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical

“Stranger Things”

“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

Netflix

Music Editor: David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley (Tie)

“Godless”

“Homecoming”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou

“Ozark”

“The Toll”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Stephen Grubbs

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple

Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael

Foley Artists: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent, Jill Sanders, Ginger Geary

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

“Carne Y Arena”

Legendary Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE, Leff Lefferts

Technical Audio Designers: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer

Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts

Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE

Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier

Audio Director: Steve Morris

ADR Editor: Brian Chumney

Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Malcolm Fife

Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE, Geoff Vaughan

The complete list of winners can be found on the MPSE website.

