MPSE Awards 2018: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Take Top Sound Editing Awards

It was a clear victory for sci-fi sound editing Sunday night at the 65th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards at the Westin Bonaventure. “War for the Planet of the Apes” was the surprise winner for Dialogue/ADR, splitting honors with “Blade Runner 2049,” which grabbed the Effects/Foley prize. The big loser was “Dunkirk” (which won the BAFTA sound award earlier Sunday). However, Christopher Nolan’s World War II survival epic took home the Music Score award and remains the sound editing Oscar favorite.
In addition, “The Greatest Showman,” “Coco,” “Loveless,” and “Jane” earned sound editing awards for Musical, Animation, Foreign Language, and Documentary. The big TV winner was “Game of Thrones” (“The Spoils of War”) for Dialogue/ADR and Effects/Foley. Other TV honorees included “Black Mirror” (“USS Callister”) for Episodic Long Form Dialogue/ADR; “Godless” (“Homecoming”) and “Ozark” (“The Toll”) for Episodic Long Form Effects/Foley; “The Get Down” (“Only from Exile Can We Come Home”) for Episodic Long Form Music/Musical; and “Stranger Things” (“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” for Episodic Short Form Music/Musical.
Director Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”) won the Filmmaker Award and sound effects recording mixer John P. Fasal (“Dunkirk,” “Coco”) earned the Career Achievement Award.
65th MPSE Golden Reel Award Highlights:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
20th Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files
Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer
Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez
ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
“Blade Runner 2049”
Warner Brothers
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Theo Green
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE,
Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
“The Greatest Showman”
20th Century Fox
Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar
Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki, Ted Caplan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score
“Dunkirk”
Warner Brothers
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editor: Ryan Rubin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“Loveless”
Sony Pictures Classics
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev
Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov
Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova
Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev
Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“Jane”
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Paul Johnson
Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Will Digby
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“Coco”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Grubbs, Chris Boyes
Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker, Teresa Eckton,
Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan
Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE
Music Editor: Warren Brown, MPSE, Barney Jones
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
“Game of Thrones”
“The Spoils of War”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE
Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter
Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Game of Thrones”
“The Spoils of War”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Black Mirror”
“USS Callister”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark
Dialogue Editors: Michael Maroussas, Matt Skelding
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
“The Get Down”
“Only from Exile Can We Come Home”
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Music Editors: Jordan Ross, Dave Robertson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical
“Stranger Things”
“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
Netflix
Music Editor: David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley (Tie)
“Godless”
“Homecoming”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou
“Ozark”
“The Toll”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Stephen Grubbs
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple
Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael
Foley Artists: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent, Jill Sanders, Ginger Geary
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
“Carne Y Arena”
Legendary Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE, Leff Lefferts
Technical Audio Designers: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer
Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts
Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE
Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier
Audio Director: Steve Morris
ADR Editor: Brian Chumney
Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Malcolm Fife
Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE, Geoff Vaughan
The complete list of winners can be found on the MPSE website.
