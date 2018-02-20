‘My Hero’s Shadow’ Trailer: Nancy Kerrigan’s Attacker Tries to Prove He’s Not the Villain You Think He Is — Watch

The film promises "never-before-shared details" from Shane Stant, wrapped up in a very personal framework.

Consider this one a weird coda to “I, Tonya.” Justin Young’s upcoming documentary “My Hero’s Shadow” flips the infamous tale of Tonya Harding, Nancy Kerrigan, and “why why why” attacks on wholly innocent knees to focus on one of the actual perpetrators of the 1994 crime: Shane Stant. Those who remember the incident may also remember that it was Stant — not Harding, not her husband Jeff Gillooly — who actually swung the baton that hit Kerrigan and almost took away her Olympic dreams. Now he has his own story to tell.

The new documentary promises to show Stant telling “his full story,” including “the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father, to the detailed planning and execution of the attack and how prison forever changed him. We also see this notorious hitman through the eyes of his younger sister. While the outside world only knew Shane’s violent past, Maile (two-years old at the time of the event), only knew Shane’s compassion and care. He was her protector from the abuse of their father. Maile, now 26, is ﬁnally ready to confront her brother’s past, as they sit-down to talk about it for the ﬁrst time.”

The film centers its emotion and action around Stant and his little sister’s relationship — he’s the “hero” of the title, at least to his sibling — and what happens when she finally reckons with the event the world knows him best for. The film will include “never-before-shared details” as Stant “tells his full account of the the attack in a heart-to-heart with Maile that may forever change their relationship.”

“My Hero’s Shadow” is currently seeking distribution.

