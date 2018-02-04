Natalie Portman Returns to ‘SNL’ for an Even More Vulgar Rap: ‘Black Out and Go Motherf—king Black Swan’ — Watch

"Say something 'bout the motherf—king prequels, bitch."

12 years later, Natalie is back — and she’s just as angry. The Oscar winner hosted last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” an occasion marked by a sequel of sorts to her famous rap alongside Andy Samberg that first went viral all those years ago. Watch below.

Here’s what she’s been up to lately: putting dildos on switchblades, snacking on Tide Pods (and, according to her, nothing else), blacking out and going “motherfucking Black Swan,” and channeling Cardi B in her delivery.

“I gotta say,” says Beck Bennett as he notices what’s going on, “it seems like you’re almost exactly the same, but with current references.” Portman disagrees and eventually dares him — or any of us watching — to “”say something ’bout the motherfucking prequels, bitch.”

She’s eventually joined by her old hype man Samberg, who implores her to meet her son; suffice to say that Portman isn’t into the idea.