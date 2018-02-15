Neil LaBute Fired as Playwright-in-Residence at MCC Theater Company

He'd been with the Off-Broadway company for 15 years.

MCC Theater has severed ties with Neil LaBute, who’s been a playwright-in-residence at the Off-Broadway theater company for a number of years. That includes the cancelation of his upcoming play “Reasons to Be Pretty Happy,” a sequel to his earlier “Reasons to Be Pretty” and “Reasons to Be Happy.” LaBute is also a screenwriter and director whose works include “In the Company of Men,” “Your Friends and Neighbors,” and “Nurse Betty.”

“MCC Theater is canceling the upcoming production of ‘Reasons to be Pretty Happy’ by Neil LaBute and is terminating his tenure as its playwright-in-residence, effective immediately,” the theater said in a brief statement. “The Theater will be announcing a new play to complete the current season in the coming weeks.” No other explanation was given.

“In the Company of Men,” LaBute’s 1997 directorial debut, was based on his play of the same name and won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. Hist most recent film is 2015’s “Dirty Weekend.”

LaBute has been involved with MCC for 15 years, premiering 10 of his plays there; the most recent is 2016’s “All the Ways to Say I Love You.” “Reasons to Be Pretty Happy” would have completed his planned trilogy.