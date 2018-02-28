March TV Premieres: 16 New Shows to Look out for This Month

A new month brings new series starring Sean Bean, Bill Hader, Donald Sutherland, Alan Cumming, and Jenna Fischer.

Now that we’re heading into one of the busiest stretches of the TV calendar, each network is unveiling some of their best plays to vie for your viewing attention. Some of these new shows are heralded programming additions we’ve had circled on the horizon for the better part of the past few months. Others are true wild cards.

As we all plan out what to use to fill the TV void left behind by the sudden disappearance of Olympic curling, here are a few options of new series across network, cable, and streaming that might be worth considering.

(Missed the tops of what the first two months of the year had to offer? Here are some notable TV premieres from February, both on Netflix and elsewhere.)

“Hard Sun” (March 7, Hulu)

Mark Johnson/Hulu

“Luther” creator Neil Cross is back with a different kind of detective show, one where its central agents aren’t just fighting other people, but the end of the world too. Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn star as DCIs going through their respective family turmoil as a sudden five-year expiration date of the planet comes at a rapid nihilistic pace.

“Heathers” (March 7, Paramount Network)

Paramount Network

You may have heard that the newly expanding Paramount Network is remaking the seminal ‘80s high school movie with a bit of a twist. The show has already generated some conversation about who really is the hero of the “Heathers” story and how the unexpected ending of the movie plays much differently when put in a 2018 context. If you want to see for yourself, stars Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Grace Victoria Cox, Jasmine Mathews, James Scully, and Nikki SooHoo star in the show sliding into Wednesday nights.

“Life Sentence” (March 7, The CW)

Annette Brown/The CW

Years after receiving a fatal cancer diagnosis, Stella (Lucy Hale) has to examine her life when she unexpectedly goes into remission. With her husband and family going through some unexpected changes as well, the road to a full recovery becomes an effort that eventually brings together the whole town. It’s from creators Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith, while “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town” guru Bill Lawrence is also on board as an EP.

“Champions” (March 8, NBC)

NBCUniversal

Anders Holm, Fortune Feimster, and “Other People” breakout JJ Totah star in this comedy about a gym owner whose life gets flipped with the appearance of a 15-year-old son he had no idea existed. Mindy Kaling co-wrote the pilot and also appears in the series that becomes a part of NBC’s Thursday night lineup that also includes “Superstore,” “Will & Grace,” and fellow freshman comedy “A.P. Bio.”

“The Oath” (March 8, Crackle)

Sean Bean is set to do more Sean Bean things in this police gang drama produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. With “The Frankenstein Chronicles” having a resurgence on Netflix, Bean is halfway to the coveted streaming career CHAN (having originals on Crackle, Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix).

“Deception” (March 11, ABC)

ABC/Giovanni Rufino

The series known affectionately around the IndieWire offices as “Magic Cop: The Cop Who Does Magic” is exactly that: a series about a police department consultant who is also a magician.

The show premieres on March 11. Admit it. You’re a little curious.

“Rise” (March 13, NBC)

Peter Kramer/NBC

Josh Radnor and a group of teens are here to remind you how good “Spring Awakening” is. The “How I Met Your Mother” alum stars as a theater teacher leading a group of high school actors through their on- and off-stage drama. The series also features Rosie Perez and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho.

“Instinct” (March 18, CBS)

Jonathan Wenk/CBS

“Alan Cumming is a detective” is pretty much all you need to know whether you’ll enjoy “Instinct” or not. There’s the usual CBS Sunday night procedural trappings, but there will always be a little of Cumming’s “Good Wife” magic simmering right beneath the surface.

Steffan Hill/Syfy

DC‘s latest entry into superhero TV goes back in time for a Superman prequel. Following the Grandfather of Steel Seg-El, the action focuses its family redemption saga on the title planet, the destruction of which features prominently in the Superman origin myth. The series was developed by “Batman Begins” and “Man of Steel” writer David S. Goyer.

“Station 19” (March 22, ABC)

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

The latest addition to the greater world of “Grey’s Anatomy” is another firefighting drama, this time set in Seattle as part of the greater Shondaland universe. The series features “Grey’s” vet Jason George reprising his role as Ben Warren, while other members of the core cast will appear on the March 1st episode of the parent show.

“Barry” (March 25, HBO)

John P. Johnson/HBO

Bill Hader is a double threat on- and off-screen in his new half-hour HBO comedy. He stars as Barry, a hitman who finds his calling among a local community theater company. Behind the scenes, Hader serves as a creator, producer, and director. To sweeten the appeal, Henry Winkler plays Barry’s acting instructor. Judging by the trailer, this one looks like it’ll be a fine fit when it premieres after “Silicon Valley.”

Even though it nabbed Christopher Plummer an Oscar nod, “All the Money in the World” has been seemingly lost to the sands of time already. So here comes a more interesting take on the John Paul Getty III kidnapping saga, this time from director Danny Boyle and writer Simon Beaufoy. (Also, you are not properly prepared for how captivating Brendan Fraser is on this show.)

AMC joins the period piece literary adaptation game with this 10-part series adapted from Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name and executive produced by Ridley Scott. For the shipwreck survivors in the vast reaches of the Arctic in the middle of the 19th century, “The Terror” brings the added story layer that these men may not be the only things out there alive. Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, and Ciarán Hinds headline a very impressive cast.

“Splitting Up Together” (March 27, ABC)

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson star as a couple going through a divorce but staying close to each other with the help of friends and family. The series comes from “Suburgatory” creator Emily Kapnek with a pilot directed by “Parks and Rec” alum Dean Holland. “Splitting Up Together” debuts as part of the new Tuesday ABC comedy block, airing after “Roseanne,” “The Middle,” and “Black-ish.”

“Siren” (March 29, Freeform)

Freeform/Jeff Weddell

Freeform adds another element of the supernatural to their programming lineup, debuting this series on the heels of the wrap of Season 2 of “Beyond.” In “Siren,” the arrival of an enigmatic woman named Ryn (Eline Powell) plunges an entire seaside community into a mystical ocean battle that goes far beyond the possible existence of mermaids.

“The Dangerous Book for Boys” (March 30, Amazon)

Giovanni Rufino

Created by Bryan Cranston and “Adventureland” director Greg Mottola, “The Dangerous Book for Boys” tells the story of three young boys as they learn to grieve their father’s death through an appreciation of the inventions and life lessons he left behind. Fresh off his very charming performance as a dad in “A Christmas Story Live!” Chris Diamantopoulos plays their father in the first Amazon series of the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” era.

Sign Up Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.