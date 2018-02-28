You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
March TV Premieres: 16 New Shows to Look out for This Month

A new month brings new series starring Sean Bean, Bill Hader, Donald Sutherland, Alan Cumming, and Jenna Fischer.

Now that we’re heading into one of the busiest stretches of the TV calendar, each network is unveiling some of their best plays to vie for your viewing attention. Some of these new shows are heralded programming additions we’ve had circled on the horizon for the better part of the past few months. Others are true wild cards.

As we all plan out what to use to fill the TV void left behind by the sudden disappearance of Olympic curling, here are a few options of new series across network, cable, and streaming that might be worth considering.

(Missed the tops of what the first two months of the year had to offer? Here are some notable TV premieres from February, both on Netflix and elsewhere.)

“Hard Sun” (March 7, Hulu)

HARD SUN -- "Not the End of the World" - Episode 105 - The brutal murder of a night-jogger has dire personal implications for Renko and Daniel. Only Hicks and Renko understand the significance of his death. Daniel inadvertently discovers the Hard Sun flashdrive which places him in GraceÕs crosshairs. Charlie Hicks (Jim Sturgess) and Elaine Renko (Agyness Deyn) shown. (Photo by: Mark Johnson/Hulu)

“Hard Sun”

Mark Johnson/Hulu

“Luther” creator Neil Cross is back with a different kind of detective show, one where its central agents aren’t just fighting other people, but the end of the world too. Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn star as DCIs going through their respective family turmoil as a sudden five-year expiration date of the planet comes at a rapid nihilistic pace.

“Heathers” (March 7, Paramount Network)

The cast of HEATHERS from l to r Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews), Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell), Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and JD (James Scully). HEATHERS, a new pitch-black comedy series based on the movie of the same premieres on Paramount Network starting Wednesday, March 7 at 10 PM, ET/PT.

“Heathers”

Paramount Network

You may have heard that the newly expanding Paramount Network is remaking the seminal ‘80s high school movie with a bit of a twist. The show has already generated some conversation about who really is the hero of the “Heathers” story and how the unexpected ending of the movie plays much differently when put in a 2018 context. If you want to see for yourself, stars Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Grace Victoria Cox, Jasmine Mathews, James Scully, and Nikki SooHoo star in the show sliding into Wednesday nights.

“Life Sentence” (March 7, The CW)

Life Sentence CW

“Life Sentence”

Annette Brown/The CW

Years after receiving a fatal cancer diagnosis, Stella (Lucy Hale) has to examine her life when she unexpectedly goes into remission. With her husband and family going through some unexpected changes as well, the road to a full recovery becomes an effort that eventually brings together the whole town. It’s from creators Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith, while “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town” guru Bill Lawrence is also on board as an EP.

“Champions” (March 8, NBC)

CHAMPIONS -- Pictured: "Champions" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

“Champions”

NBCUniversal

Anders Holm, Fortune Feimster, and “Other People” breakout JJ Totah star in this comedy about a gym owner whose life gets flipped with the appearance of a 15-year-old son he had no idea existed. Mindy Kaling co-wrote the pilot and also appears in the series that becomes a part of NBC’s Thursday night lineup that also includes “Superstore,” “Will & Grace,” and fellow freshman comedy “A.P. Bio.”

“The Oath” (March 8, Crackle)

The Oath Crackle

Sean Bean is set to do more Sean Bean things in this police gang drama produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. With “The Frankenstein Chronicles” having a resurgence on Netflix, Bean is halfway to the coveted streaming career CHAN (having originals on Crackle, Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix).

“Deception” (March 11, ABC)

DECEPTION - "Pilot" - When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion - the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino)JACK CUTMORE-SCOTT

“Deception”

ABC/Giovanni Rufino

The series known affectionately around the IndieWire offices as “Magic Cop: The Cop Who Does Magic” is exactly that: a series about a police department consultant who is also a magician.

The show premieres on March 11. Admit it. You’re a little curious.

“Rise” (March 13, NBC)

RISE -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Josh Radnor as Lou Mazzuchelli, Ellie Desautels as Michael Hallowell -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

“Rise”

Peter Kramer/NBC

Josh Radnor and a group of teens are here to remind you how good “Spring Awakening” is. The “How I Met Your Mother” alum stars as a theater teacher leading a group of high school actors through their on- and off-stage drama. The series also features Rosie Perez and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho.

“Instinct” (March 18, CBS)

Former CIA operative Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming) is lured back to his old life when NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) needs his help to stop a serial killer, on the series premiere of INSTINCT, Sunday, March 18 (8:00-9:00, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured Alan Cumming as Dr. Dylan Reinhart Photo: Jonathan Wenk /CBS © 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Instinct”

Jonathan Wenk/CBS

“Alan Cumming is a detective” is pretty much all you need to know whether you’ll enjoy “Instinct” or not. There’s the usual CBS Sunday night procedural trappings, but there will always be a little of Cumming’s “Good Wife” magic simmering right beneath the surface.

Krypton” (March 21, Syfy)

KRYPTON -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Paula Malcomson as Charys-El, Cameron Cuffe as Seg-El -- (Photo by: Steffan Hill/Syfy)

“Krypton”

Steffan Hill/Syfy

DC‘s latest entry into superhero TV goes back in time for a Superman prequel. Following the Grandfather of Steel Seg-El, the action focuses its family redemption saga on the title planet, the destruction of which features prominently in the Superman origin myth. The series was developed by “Batman Begins” and “Man of Steel” writer David S. Goyer.

“Station 19” (March 22, ABC)

STATION 19 - "Invisible To Me" - ÒStation 19,Ó the latest series from the executive producers of ÒGreyÕs Anatomy,Ó ÒScandalÓ and ÒHow to Get Away with Murder,Ó follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 - from captain to newest recruit - as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)JAY HAYDEN, OKIERIETE ONAODOWAN

“Station 19”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

The latest addition to the greater world of “Grey’s Anatomy” is another firefighting drama, this time set in Seattle as part of the greater Shondaland universe. The series features “Grey’s” vet Jason George reprising his role as Ben Warren, while other members of the core cast will appear on the March 1st episode of the parent show.

“Barry” (March 25, HBO)

Barry HBO

“Barry”

John P. Johnson/HBO

Bill Hader is a double threat on- and off-screen in his new half-hour HBO comedy. He stars as Barry, a hitman who finds his calling among a local community theater company. Behind the scenes, Hader serves as a creator, producer, and director. To sweeten the appeal, Henry Winkler plays Barry’s acting instructor. Judging by the trailer, this one looks like it’ll be a fine fit when it premieres after “Silicon Valley.”

Trust” (March 25, FX)

TRUST -- The House of Getty" -- Episode 1 (Airs Sunday, March 25, 10:00 p.m.) Pictured: Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty, Sr. CR: Oliver Upton/FX.

Even though it nabbed Christopher Plummer an Oscar nod, “All the Money in the World” has been seemingly lost to the sands of time already. So here comes a more interesting take on the John Paul Getty III kidnapping saga, this time from director Danny Boyle and writer Simon Beaufoy. (Also, you are not properly prepared for how captivating Brendan Fraser is on this show.)

The Terror” (March 26, AMC)

Ciarán Hinds as John Franklin, Tobias Menzies as James Fitzjames - The Terror _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan/AMC

AMC joins the period piece literary adaptation game with this 10-part series adapted from Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name and executive produced by Ridley Scott. For the shipwreck survivors in the vast reaches of the Arctic in the middle of the 19th century, “The Terror” brings the added story layer that these men may not be the only things out there alive. Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, and Ciarán Hinds headline a very impressive cast.

“Splitting Up Together” (March 27, ABC)

SPLITTING UP TOGETHER - "Pilot" - Based on the Danish series, “Splitting Up Together” is the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. (ABC/Eric McCandless)JENNA FISCHER, OLIVER HUDSON

“Splitting Up Together”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson star as a couple going through a divorce but staying close to each other with the help of friends and family. The series comes from “Suburgatory” creator Emily Kapnek with a pilot directed by “Parks and Rec” alum Dean Holland. “Splitting Up Together” debuts as part of the new Tuesday ABC comedy block, airing after “Roseanne,” “The Middle,” and “Black-ish.”

“Siren” (March 29, Freeform)

SIREN - "On The Road" - What if there was something sinister swimming beneath the seaÕs surface? In FreeformÕs new original drama ÒSiren,Ó the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the quaint village. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this mermaid out of her home, and are there more like her out there? (Freeform/Jeff Weddell)ELINE POWELL

“Siren”

Freeform/Jeff Weddell

Freeform adds another element of the supernatural to their programming lineup, debuting this series on the heels of the wrap of Season 2 of “Beyond.” In “Siren,” the arrival of an enigmatic woman named Ryn (Eline Powell) plunges an entire seaside community into a mystical ocean battle that goes far beyond the possible existence of mermaids.

“The Dangerous Book for Boys” (March 30, Amazon)

Dangerous Book for Boys Amazon

“The Dangerous Book for Boys”

Giovanni Rufino

Created by Bryan Cranston and “Adventureland” director Greg Mottola, “The Dangerous Book for Boys” tells the story of three young boys as they learn to grieve their father’s death through an appreciation of the inventions and life lessons he left behind. Fresh off his very charming performance as a dad in “A Christmas Story Live!” Chris Diamantopoulos plays their father in the first Amazon series of the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” era.

