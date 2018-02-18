Oscars 2018: ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Star Daniela Vega to Make History as the First Openly Transgender Presenter

She'll be joined by Tiffany Haddish, Mahershala Ali, Greta Gerwig, and others.

The Academy last night released its list of the first 12 presenters for next month’s Oscar ceremony, including a history-making one: “A Fantastic Woman” star Daniela Vega, who will be the first openly transgender performer to open that fateful envelope. Vega earned acclaim for her performance in Sebastián Lelio’s film, though she ultimately wasn’t nominated; the movie itself, however, is up for Best Foreign-Language Film.

Also taking the stage: Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone. It’s a diverse group, and one that draws attention to former winners (Ali, Davis), the night’s nominees (Gerwig, Nanjiani), and stars of financially successful films that went unrecognized by the Academy (Haddish of “Girls Trip,” Holland of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”).

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” Oscar telecast producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”

This year’s ceremony, the 90th, takes place on Sunday, March 4 with Jimmy Kimmel once again hosting.