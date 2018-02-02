Oscars 2018: Catch Up on the Academy Award Nominees With This Swoon-Worthy Supercut — Watch

If you haven't seen all the Oscar nominated films, this pretty little video essay can help you out.

Oscar season moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you might miss it. It’s been two weeks since the Academy Award nominations were announced, which means two weeks of conversations about movies you haven’t seen as you patiently await the appropriate time to bring up the movies you have seen. Never fear, this lovely video essay full of gorgeous shots and brilliant performances from the Oscar nominated films is here to help you catch up.

No Oscars supercut would be complete without audio of Michael Stuhlbarg’s wrenching monologue from “Call Me by Your Name,” which will not soon be forgotten as the greatest Oscar snub of all time. The video features plenty of stunning shots from Best Picture nominees “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” and “Phantom Thread,” but also showcases some of the other great films like “The Square,” “The Florida Project” and “Baby Driver.”

Check out some of the prettiest shots and best performances from the Academy Award nominated movies in the video essay below.