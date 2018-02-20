Oscars 2018: Watch Trailers for Every Best Picture Nominee, From ‘Get Out’ to ‘Lady Bird’

BRAND CONTENT

Need a refresher on which films are in contention for Hollywood's highest honor? Catch up with trailers for each and every Best Picture nominee.

(Editor’s Note: Presented by iTunes. Watch this year’s contenders at iTunes.com/Oscars.)

In need of a quick refresher of every film in contention for Hollywood’s highest honors — that would be the Academy Award for Best Picture, of course — perhaps of the video variety? Look no further than a collection of trailers for each of the 9 contenders, from “Get Out” to “Lady Bird,” “Dunkirk” to “Phantom Thread,” all embedded below for maximum ease of watching.

This year’s Best Picture race is a wild one, filled with early contenders to emerging favorites to unexpected hits and just about everything in between. Which film will walk away with the gold statuette come Oscar Sunday? Take a peek at trailers for each of the films below to maybe, just maybe help you figure out what your ballot is going to look and just which film might emerge victorious when the Oscars bow in less than a month.

Read More:The Best Scene from Every Movie Nominated for Best Picture 2018

Check out trailers for each of the Best Picture nominees below, thanks to iTunes.

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.