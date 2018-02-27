Oscars Honest Trailer: ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Romances Are ‘Creepy’ — Watch

But only when you "strip the art away," according to Team Screen Junkies.

Revving up for the film industry’s biggest night, Screen Junkies has released its traditional Oscars edition of Honest Trailers. At this year’s Academy Awards — aka “Hollywood’s annual award show for the best films released between late November and late December” — nine films will compete for Best Picture, including one jokingly called, “Three Racists Inside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Screen Junkies zeroed in on “sounds creepy when you strip the art away from it” as an unintentional theme shared by both 13-times nominated “The Shape of Water,” and Best Adapted Screenplay favorite “Call Me By Your Name,” which everyone knows is “set during the great Italian shirt shortage of 1983.” The Honest Trailers narrator second-guesses hyping respective love stories between woman (Sally Hawkins) and “fish prisoner” (Doug Jones), and grad student (Armie Hammer) and teenager (Timothée Chalamet).

The six-minute trailer also reminisces about past ceremonies, from Envelopegate to former host Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 star-studded audience selfie, since deemed one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential Images of All Time. Returning emcee Jimmy Kimmel also makes an appearance in the clip, when the creators rue that the co-creator of “The Man Show” will preside over the first Academy telecast of since the birth of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Screen Junkies has been on the receiving end of its own attacks during this era of denouncing harassment: Honest Trailers and Screen Junkies architect Andy Signore was fired for “egregious and intolerable” sexual misconduct on October 8, the same day Harvey Weinstein was dismissed from his company.

Watch the segment below.

