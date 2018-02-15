‘Outlander’: Watch Claire and Jamie Fall in Love When Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan Audition

In this special feature from the upcoming Season 3 DVD, the actors keep their clothes on, but it's still pretty hot.

“Outlander” fans know that the show has been an addictive favorite since the beginning thanks to its two stars, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and their powerful chemistry.

Now, the folks behind the show have done the world a favor and released a clip from the initial audition process, which features the soon-to-be Claire and Jamie experiencing an intense moment of bonding.

A screen test like this, sometimes known as a “chemistry read,” is basically an opportunity for producers to see how two actors in consideration would play opposite each other. Sometimes, the experience is an awkward bout of speed dating. And sometimes, it’s the sort of immediate engagement like we see in the clip below.

Given how many TV shows have become massive successes due to the connection between their leads (“Friends,” “The X-Files,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Sex and the City”) the importance of finding two actors who can make something as simple as a forehead nuzzle both touching and sensual cannot be understated — even for “Outlander,” a show that does not fail to let its characters take things to a more erotic place.

In these short minutes, we get to see how Claire and Jamie became a true phenomenon, as did “Outlander.” Check out the clip below, which will also be available in the “Outlander” Season 3 DVD and Blu-ray, set to arrive April 10. “Outlander” returns for Season 4 in fall 2018.