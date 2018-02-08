‘Outside In’ Trailer: Edie Falco and Jay Duplass Smolder in Latest From ‘Humpday’ Director Lynn Shelton

An ex-con has a forbidden affair with his former teacher in this comedy/drama, produced by the Duplass brothers.

The transformation of Jay Duplass from indie filmmaker to serious actor has been fascinating to witness, the writer/director has blossomed from a breakout role in “Transparent” to his latest dramatic turn in “Outside In,” which has Duplass holding his own opposite the inimitable Edie Falco. Duplass co-wrote the script with director Lynn Shelton, whose singular films range from oddball comedies to brooding dramas. If its first trailer is any indication, “Outside In” is a rare blend of both styles, bouncing gingerly between dark comedy and humanist tragedy.

Duplass plays an ex-con named Chris, recently out of prison for an unknown crime. While he was away, he developed a correspondence with his former teacher, Carol (Falco). Upon his release, the two cautiously begin their real-life friendship, but it’s clear one or both of them harbors deeper feelings. Carol is stuck in a loveless marriage, but remains because of her daughter (“Justified” star Kaitlyn Dever). “Outside In” also stars Ben Schwartz, and was produced by the Duplass brothers.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, and will screen at SXSW next month. In his B+ review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that “Shelton finds a subtle poetry in small moments,” and that Duplass and Falco “anchor the movie with some of the very best performances in both of their careers.”

Watch the trailer for “Outside In” below.

The Orchard will release “Outside In” theatrically on March 30 and on all digital platforms on April 3.