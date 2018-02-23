Al Pacino nails the look and language of Joe Paterno, a conflicted coach during the infamous sex abuse scandal at Penn St.

After teasing the much-anticipated new film “Paterno” with first-look photos and a short teaser-trailer, HBO has released the first full trailer for Barry Levinson’s movie about the disgraced Penn State football coach, Joe Paterno, along with more photos and a release date.

Covering the two-week period between the story of Jerry Sandusky’s sex abuse scandal breaking and Paterno’s termination from coaching, “Paterno” studies not only what the legendary football coach knew about his defensive coordinator’s misconduct, but how he responded.

In the trailer below, Paterno is seen meeting with advisers, attorneys, and his wife, the latter of which puts forth a personal question that sends him spinning. “He went in the pool with the kids,” she says. “Jerry did? Our kids?” he says. “Yeah.” “What are you saying?” he asks. “I’m saying you couldn’t have known, otherwise you wouldn’t have let them go in the pool, right?”

How personal the story gets will be of utmost interest to fans and detractors alike, but the film also tracks the investigation from point of view of reporter Sara Ganim, who won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the Penn State scandal. Riley Keough is playing Ganim in the film, an individual going toe-to-toe with Paterno, the school, and rowdy football fans.

HBO provided the following summary:

Starring Al Pacino in the title role, the drama centers on Penn State’s Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the victims. Barry Levinson directs from a script by Debora Cahn and John C. Richards. The film also stars Riley Keough, Kathy Baker, Greg Grunberg, Annie Parisse, and Larry Mitchell.

“Paterno” premieres April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO. Watch the full trailer below, as well as the new photos.