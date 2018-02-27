Paul Thomas Anderson Shares His 23-Song ‘Phantom Thread’ Mixtape, From Beyoncé to Rihanna

The director personally selected 23 songs that set the mood for his six-time Oscar nominee.

Paul Thomas Anderson is here to help you set the mood before your “Phantom Thread” viewing. While Jonny Greenwood’s Oscar-nominated score is well worth numerous streams, the director has curated his own mixtape of 23 songs he suggests you listen to before watching his romance drama. Anderson shared the playlist with TIFF., All 70mm screenings of “Phantom Thread” at the TIFF Bell Lightbox theater will play the songs before showtime.

The mixtape is pretty incredible on its own, featuring hits from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Carly Simon, Neil Young, and more, but it’s even better for those who have seen “Phantom Thread” and understand the relationship between Daniel Day-Lewis’ Reynolds Woodcock and Vicky Krieps’ Alma. Rihanna’s “Stay” is especially appropriate for the two lovers.

The full “Phantom Thread” playlist is below, courtesy of TIFF. The film is up for six Oscars at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

1. “Blue Sands” – The Chico Hamilton Quintet

2. “Portrait of My Love” – Cyril Ornadel & Starlight Symphony

3. “You’re So Vain” – Carly Simon

4. “Dolly Suite, Op. 56: I. Berceuse” – Gabriel Fauré, Katia Labèque

5. “I’ll Always Be in Love with You” – Helen Forrest

6. “I’m Making Believe” – Ella Fitzgerald & The Ink Spots

7. “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” – Roberta Flack

8. “Nobody Does It Better” – Carly Simon

9. “Impression of a Princess” – Danish State Radio Orchestra & Robert Farnon

10. “My Ship” – Oscar Peterson and Nelson Riddle

11. “Razor Love” – Neil Young

12. “Suspicions” – Bernard Herrmann

13. “Thirteen (Alternate Mix)” – Big Star

14. “Coming Around Again” – Carly Simon

15. “Portrait of Jenny” – Oscar Peterson and Nelson Riddle

16. “Two Blind Loves” – Jack Teagarden and his Orchestra, Kitty Kallen

17. “I’m On Fire” – Bruce Springsteen

18. “Three Little Words” – Jack Teagarden and his Orchestra

19. “Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko)” – Rihanna

20. “Lord of the Manor” – The Everly Brothers

21. “Come Sunday” – Oscar Peterson and Nelson Riddle

22. “XO” – Beyoncé

23. “Farewell (from the film The Constant Nymph)” – Erich Wolfgang Korngold