‘Phantom Thread’ Giveaway: Win Tickets For a Live Orchestra Screening in LA

If you have seen “Phantom Thread,” you probably spent a good chunk of the film swooning over Jonny Greenwood’s Oscar-nominated score, which seems to perfectly compliment Paul Thomas Anderson’s period piece. Wordless Music, a Brooklyn-based orchestra which specializes in live-score screenings, are also big fans and have put together some special screenings as a result. Their previous performances include “The Tree of Life,” “Under the Skin” and “There Will Be Blood,” which Greenwood performed with the group.

Just in time for Oscars weekend, Wordless Music will be performing Greenwood’s score as part of a live orchestra screening of “Phantom Thread” in Los Angeles, and IndieWire are your ticket into this must-see event. We have three pairs of tickets for three lucky IndieWire readers based in Los Angeles for the midnight screening on Friday, March 2 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in LA. Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will also be in attendance for this event, so you do not want to miss this!

