‘Phineas and Ferb’ 10-Year Anniversary Video Makes Us Wish It Were Summer Again – Watch

In celebration of the anniversary, Disney has released a video featuring cool facts and statistics about the series.

Summer vacation ended a few years ago when “Phineas and Ferb” closed out its four-season run on Disney Channel, but the time has sure flown by: Today is the landmark animated series’ 10-year anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Disney has put together a video highlighting some interesting fun facts about the show below.

Among the highlights: Statistics such as the number of countries and languages it aired in, the number of songs it produced, and the number of comic books and video games that were developed from it. The video also mentions that “Phineas” broke new ground for Disney Channel with its use of storyboards in place of scripts to plan episodes. The show even inspired a 27-foot long trailer designed to look like Perry the Platypus.

If this video makes you miss the shenanigans of Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, good news: They will be seen again, later this year. Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh, the creators and executive producers of “Phineas and Ferb,” announced at Comic-Con last year that they were planning on doing a crossover with their current Disney XD original “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

This will all finally come to fruition when “Milo Murphy’s Law” premieres sometime later in 2018. Phineas, Ferb, Perry the Platypus, Candace, Doofenshmirtz, Isabella, Baljeet, and Buford are all slated to return for the crossover.

To tide you over until then, check out Disney’s 10-year anniversary infographic video below.

