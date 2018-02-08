‘Pod Save America’ Is Coming to HBO, Because Why Listen to Something When You Can Watch It Too?

The hit podcast will produce a series of hour-long specials on the campaign trail.

Good news, friends of the pod: Your twice-weekly audio update on the state of the union is coming to TV. HBO has announced that it’s producing a series of hour-long specials alongside the political podcast hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. The four former aides to President Obama launched the podcast last year, just as Donald Trump took office.

“At a time when politics affect the lives of Americans more than ever before, ‘Pod Save America’ has brought fresh and thoughtful voices to the discussion,” said HBO head of programming Casey Bloys. “We’re excited to share the irreverent and entertaining insights of these savvy observers with the HBO audience.”

“The best part of ‘Pod Save America’ is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time,” said Favreau, Lovett, and Vietor. “They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious. We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots.”

The specials will focus on this year’s campaign trail, with the Democratic Party hoping to gain seats in both chambers of Congress, and will premiere this fall.