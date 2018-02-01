Poptheatr Wants to Create A Movie Theater For Your Phone by Putting Your Head in a Bag

Because you've always wanted to turn your phone into an actual movie theater screen.

Poptheatr is either the breakthrough we needed for home entertainment or the extreme fad no one will remember in a couple months, but either way its making serious traction online right now. The Kickstarter-backed project seeks to turn your phone into a movie theater, and all you have to do is lay down and put a bag over your head.

The official product description reads: “Poptheatr is your own private theater that provides you with a comfortable, personal viewing experience when watching on your mobile device. No longer will you face distractions and constant discomfort when you could be enjoying your movie or show to the fullest extent.”

Poptheatr is a relatively simple concept but it creates a dark environment for which you can screen content from your iPhone or Android mobile devices. The set comes with elastic straps so your phone remains in place at the top of the bag and also features an internal speaker system.

The item has already earned more than $7,000 on Kickstarter. The goal is to earn $40,000 by Saturday, February 16. Poptheatr was started after the creators kept hearing complaints about how people would watch content on their phone; nobody wanted to hold their phones for long period of time, for instance.

Check out how Poptheatr works in the video below.