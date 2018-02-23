‘Queer Eye’ Fab Five Deliver Netflix Employee The Ultimate Mini-Makeover — Watch

If you're craving more "Queer Eye" after finishing the first season, here's a quick bite from Netflix.

The new Fab Five have now officially brought their talents to Netflix headquarters. A new mini-episode of the lifestyle series showcases the lifestyle gurus traveling to the Los Angeles NERDS division of Netflix, the IT team that helps the streaming service run. Their task? Deliver the ultimate makeover to John Campbell, the manager of the NERDS division.

Campbell is treated to a hair cut, fitted with new clothes, and introduced to a new recipe to cure the 3 p.m. munchies. Culture expert Karamo even delves into Campbell’s insecurities. The final touch is a makeover of the office, courtesy of Bobby Berk (Design).

If this floats your boat, the series itself is very similar. Here’s the official synopsis:

“It’s been fifteen years since the Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revolutionized reality television. The series returns to Netflix and is going global, introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspective and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). This season Queer Eye trades its original New York setting for communities in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!”

All episodes of the new season of “Queer Eye” are available for streaming on Netflix now. Check out the special mini-episode below, as well as fun GIFs from some of the video’s best moments.

