Quentin Tarantino Confirms Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt for His Ninth Film, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film will be titled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and will star Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, as confirmed by Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. The studio will release the film worldwide on August 9, 2019. Clearly, the studio is going full steam head on this $100-million movie — with a title referencing Tarantino idol Sergio Leone — starring two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Principal photography is set to start in June.

Per Tarantino, the movie is “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

To turn a profit, the movie will need to gross at least $300 million worldwide. Both “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds” crossed that threshold.

Pitt starred with Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz in Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” ($321 million worldwide), while DiCaprio starred in “Django Unchained” ($425 million worldwide), which won second Oscars for both Waltz and Tarantino (Original Screenplay). DiCaprio won best Actor for 2015’s “The Revenant” ($532 million worldwide).

“I’ve been working on this script for five years,” stated Tarantino, “as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I’m very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”