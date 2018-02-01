Quentin Tarantino Will Make Roman Polanski a Key Character in Manson Movie

The movie opens August 9, 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder.

New details have emerged about Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature, which will somehow involve the Manson family murders. Variety’s Justin Kroll confirms that Tarantino’s script includes none other than filmmaker Roman Polanski as a key character. The director is reportedly looking to hire a fresh face in the role and wants to cast a Polish thespian over a more well known Hollywood actor.

Despite the fact that Tarantino has teased his movie is not specifically about the Manson murders, the involvement of Polanski as a key character says otherwise. Polanski was married to American actress and model Sharon Tate for just a year when she was brutally murdered along with three others by the Manson family. Tarantino is reportedly courting Margot Robbie for the role of Tate, though the casting has not been confirmed.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Leonardo DiCaprio was the first cast member to officially sign on to star in the project, marking a reunion with Tarantino after “Django Unchained.” Kroll reports that DiCaprio’s character, a washed-up actor, will be living next to Tate. Other actors being eyed for roles include Al Pacino, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. Both Pitt and Cruise are circling the role of a stuntman, says Kroll.

Some QT-Manson updates: The role Pitt and Cruise have met on is for that of a stuntman not prosecutor, the Leo character is also Tate’s neighbor in the pic and Polanski will play key role in film, QT going discovery route wants authentic polish thesp — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 1, 2018

As previously reported, Tarantino’s ninth feature is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and focuses on a male television actor (DiCaprio) who is looking to break big in Hollywood along with his sidekick stunt double. The murder of Tate and her friends factors into the plot, which has been teased as resembling the multi-narrative structure of “Pulp Fiction.”

Tarantino is expected to kick off production this spring, which means more confirmed casting news should be arriving in the weeks ahead. The budget for the movie is estimated at $100 million, making it his most pricy film since “Django.”

