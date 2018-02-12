Rachel Weisz Doesn’t Want a Female James Bond Because ‘Women Should Get Their Own Stories’

Weisz would much rather see new stories created about women instead of a female-centric James Bond.

Rachel Weisz doesn’t think a female James Bond is a good idea. Speaking to The Telegraph, Weisz said that women deserve their own stories on the big screen instead of just a remake of a famous male character. Weisz also noted that Bond’s masculinity and the way he treats women is integral to the character, a component that would be lost if film were to switch the character’s gender.

“[Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,” Weisz said. “Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

Weisz’s husband, Daniel Craig, is our current James Bond and is set to play the British spy one final time in the 25th feature. The movie already has a November 9, 2019 release date but no director has been confirmed. “’71” and “White Boy Rick” director Yann Demange is the reported frontrunner for the gig.

Weisz’s most recent film, “The Mercy,” just opened in the United Kingdom. She can next be seen on U.S. screens this April opposite Rachel McAdams in Sebastian Lelio’s “Disobedience.”