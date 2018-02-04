‘Red Sparrow’ Super Bowl Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Leads a War That’s Anything but Cold — Watch

Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Charlotte Rampling co-star.

There are femmes fatales, and then there’s Jennifer Lawrence. With her “Hunger Games” years now but a distant memory, the Oscar-winning actress has taken the lead in “Red Sparrow,” a spy thriller adapted from Jason Matthews’ novel of the same name. Watch the new Super Bowl trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.”

Francis Lawrence directed the film, reuniting him with his “Hunger Games” leading lady three years after the franchise-concluding “Mockingjay — Part 2.” Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, and Bill Camp co-star in “Red Sparrow,” which 20th Century Fox will release in theaters on March 2.