Oprah Says Reese Witherspoon Dealt With PTSD Following the Harvey Weinstein Story

Witherspoon was sexually assaulted by a director when she was 16.

Oprah Winfrey believes Reese Witherspoon had such a strong reaction to the initial Harvey Weinstein story that it gave her post-traumatic stress disorder. She said as much to Salma Hayek — who has a Weinstein story of her own — during an interview this week, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Everybody was acting like they were afraid and they were having the conversation,” Oprah said before adding, “I remember Reese saying, ‘Oh god, this is just so upsetting. And someone mentions his name, I start tearing up. And every time I hear someone else speak, it just causes me to be upset and I haven’t slept in two days.’ So I said, ‘Jeez, you guys are suffering from PTSD. Did something happen to you?’ Nobody said anything at the time.”

Witherspoon revealed last year that she was sexually assaulted by a director when she was 16. “I have my own experiences that have come back to me very vividly and I find it really hard to sleep, hard to think, hard to communicate a lot of the feelings that I’ve been having about anxiety, honest, the guilt for not speaking up earlier,” she said at the time.