‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Teaser: JAY-Z and Paramount Network Documentary Series Sets July Debut

Paramount Network has set a July premiere date for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” a six-part documentary series from executive producer JAY-Z. Based on the book by Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the series will offer a definitive look at one of the most galvanizing events of the last decade that provided the foundation that launched Black Lives Matter.

Per the official synopsis: “Martin was an unarmed 17-year old high school student shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, in the Florida community where they both lived. Zimmerman was acquitted on a second-degree murder charge after claiming he shot Martin in self-defense, sparking protests and outrage worldwide. The series delves deep into the heart of the story which is more than a tragic narrative about a young man’s life cut short – it’s a story about race, politics, power, money, and the criminal justice system.”

The project was initially announced last spring as a joint venture between The Weinstein Company and JAY-Z, before the Harvey Weinstein scandal and subsequent investigations. The Weinstein Company’s involvement at this time is “TBD,” a representative from Paramount Network told IndieWire.

Check out the first teaser for the powerful docuseries below, heading to Paramount Network in July.