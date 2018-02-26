You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Ridley Scott and His ‘All the Money in the World’ Cast on the Necessity of Those Sudden Reshoots: ‘This Is Something Worth Doing’

The director's latest film will go down in the Hollywood history books, but as Scott and his cast explain, they had no other choice.

“All the Money in the World”

Ridley Scott’s latest film, the fact-based period drama “All the Money in the World,” is destined for the Hollywood history books, thanks to its on-the-fly recasting, super-snappy reshoots, and quick rush into theaters mere weeks after one-time star Kevin Spacey was entirely excised from the film. Director Scott made the choice to cut Spacey — and replace him with Christopher Plummer, who he reportedly wanted for the part of J. Paul Getty anyway — after Spacey was hit with a slew of sexual assault and harassment allegations in October.

By early November, cameras were already rolling on Plummer and a number of necessary reshoots. By December, the film was in theaters.

For Scott and his cast and crew, the decision to snip Spacey and add in Plummer was viewed as a must-do proposition, though a wild, ambitious, and very expensive one. Plummer’s turn in the film has hardly been without accolades either, and on Oscar Sunday, he will go up against a stacked Best Supporting Actor category in hopes of walking away with yet another gold statuette.

As Scott and some of his compatriots — including stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg — explain, the end justified the means, even Oscar glory aside. In our exclusive featurette from the film’s upcoming digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release, they explain exactly why.

“All the Money in the World” will be available on Digital on March 27, with Blu-ray and DVD to follow on April 10. The home video release of the film will also include 8 deleted scenes, a featurette chronicling the film’s production, and a featurette focused on the real-world people that inspired its key characters.

Check out our exclusive featurette, titled “Recast, Reshot, Reclaimed,” below.

