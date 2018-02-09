Rob Delaney’s Two-Year-Old Son Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

The "Catastrophe" star shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.

Rob Delaney’s two-year-old son Henry has passed away following a battle with cancer. The “Catastrophe” star shared the tragic news in a Facebook post, noting that Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his first birthday “following persistent vomiting and weight loss” and that, though the tumor was removed early last year, Henry’s cancer returned last fall and he passed away in January.

“My wife and Henry’s older brothers and I are devastated of course,” Delaney continues. “Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.”

“I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them.”

Delaney, an American, lives in London with his wife and sons. He goes out of his way in his post to thank the country’s National Health Service, writing that the “nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry’s illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world.” He also asks readers to consider donating to either Rainbow Trust or Noah’s Ark.

“Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did,” Delaney concludes. “We miss you so much.”