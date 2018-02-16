Ronan Farrow Exposes Donald Trump Affair With Playboy Model Karen McDougal in New Yorker Article

Following his bombshell stories on Harvey Weinstein's abuse, Farrow now turns his eye to the President of the United States.

Ronan Farrow’s latest in-depth exposé for The New Yorker targets Donald Trump and reveals his alleged affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The article arrives just over four months after Farrow’s bombshell New Yorker stories about Harvey Weinstein’s systematic sexual abuse in Hollywood. Farrow spoke with McDougal about her consensual affair with the current President before he was elected.

The alleged affair began after Trump met McDougal at the Playboy Mansion in June 2006. The mansion was being used to throw a party for Trump’s NBC series “The Apprentice.” Trump had been married to Melania for just under two years when the affair began. McDougal says Trump tried to impress her at the party, even offering her money as she was leaving. As the affair developed, McDougal claims Trump introduced her to his family and invited her to celebrity events. She allegedly ended the nine month relationship in April 2007.

Farrow’s article also details the extensive efforts made by Trump to cover up the affair. He allegedly made McDougal pay for her own flights and would reimburse her at a later date so that he wouldn’t leave a money trail. Trump also reportedly used his relationship with American Media, Inc. (AMI) and its chief David Pecker to protect himself against his affair being leaked to the public.

The AMI-owned National Enquirer was set to pay McDougal $150,000 for exclusive rights to the affair story, but they ended up killing the piece. Farrow spoke with Jerry George, a former AMI senior editor, who told him that the company never published anything about Trump without his approval.

Head over to The New Yorker to read Farrow’s full article about Donald Trump’s affair and coverup.