Rose McGowan Cancels Public Appearances After Disastrous Q&A: ‘I Have Given Enough’

She says she was "verbally assaulted" while discussing her new memoir.

Following a heated exchange at a Manhattan bookstore, Rose McGowan has canceled her upcoming public appearances. The actress, whose memoir “Brave” was recently published, says she was “verbally assaulted” and that everyone in the room — including her own publicists, assistants, and managers — are complicit due to their lack of action.

The verbal altercation, which took place during the Q&A section of McGowan’s appearance at a Barnes & Noble, related to comments McGowan made on RuPaul’s “What the Tee?” podcast. “I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul. Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women,” the woman said.

“We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks [away]. I have been followed home —,” added the woman before being cut off by McGowan.

“Don’t label me, sister. Don’t put your labels on me. Don’t you fucking do that. Do not put your labels on me. I don’t come from your planet,” she responded to the woman, whom she has since accused of being a paid actor.

“Leave me alone. I do not subscribe to your rules. I do not subscribe to your language. You will not put labels on me or anybody. Step the fuck back. What I do for the fucking world and you should be fucking grateful. Shut the fuck up. Get off my back. What have you done? I know what I’ve done, God dammit.”

Here are the tweets that followed: