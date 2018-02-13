‘Roseanne’ Promo Handles Dan Conner’s Death in Joyous Table Read — Watch

The cast is all smiles in behind the scenes footage of the first table read of the "Roseanne" reunion.

As the beloved Conner family gathered around the dinner table for so many years, so did the actors playing them, to begin rehearsals and read each script for the week. New behind the scenes footage of ABC’s upcoming “Roseanne” revival shows a joyful reunion of the main players, as they greet each other for the first table read of the long-delayed tenth season. Series creator Roseanne Barr and John Goodman are all smiles as they are joined by fellow cast members, including Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf, as well as Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert.

One of the things fans have been wondering is how the sitcom will resolve the fact that Dan Conner, the family patriarch played by Goodman, died at the end of the ninth season. With typical “Roseanne” gusto, Barr handles the question in her matter of fact manner: “Dan! I thought you were dead!” The table laughs, and it seems to be resolved.

As previously reported, the show will handle Dan’s death in the opening scene. “I thought it was a clever way to do it and get it out of the way,” Goodman said during a Television Critics Association press tour. The show will also address Donald Trump’s presidency, as the character Roseanne voted for Trump. (Barr herself is a Trump supporter).

Check out the behind the scenes promo for “Roseanne” at E Online. “Roseanne” returns to ABC on March 27.