Rotten Tomatoes Will Block Anyone Who Tries to Sabotage ‘Black Panther’ Fan Score: ‘We Do Not Condone Hate Speech’

The website previously fought against groups trying to negatively influence the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fan score.

Rotten Tomatoes is taking a preemptive stand against anyone who is planning to negatively impact the “Black Panther” fan score out of hate. The alt-right Facebook group “Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys” made headlines this week when it announced plans to sabotage the “Black Panther” score out of hatred for Marvel. The group previously took responsibility for targeting “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with negative scores.

The group has created a Facebook event called “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes” that is set to launch February 16, the day “Black Panther” opens in theaters nationwide. The event has the following mission statement: “Due to the sudden rise in those disgruntled with Disney business practices, especially due to the corporate manipulations which created falsified bad press for the DCEU, I feel that it’s time to strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them.”

A spokesperson for Rotten Tomatoes reacted to this threat in a statement given to the The Wrap:

We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible.

“Black Panther” is expected to earn anywhere from $120 to $150 million when it opens President’s Day Weekend.