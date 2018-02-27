Ryan Seacrest to Remain E! 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Host Following Sexual Abuse Allegation

Sources confirm that E! Network has no plans to remove Seacrest from the Oscars red carpet.

E! Entertainment Television has no current plans to remove Ryan Seacrest from its upcoming red carpet coverage of the 90th Academy Awards. Sources confirm to IndieWire that a sexual abuse allegation made against Seacrest by his former personal stylist Suzie Hardy will not impact Seacrest’s role in E!’s Oscars red carpet coverage this Sunday. The E! host will appear live from the red carpet along with Giuliana Rancic as scheduled.

Read More: Ryan Seacrest Accused of Sexual Abuse by Former ‘E! News’ Personal Stylist Suzie Hardy

In a report published by Variety on February 26, Hardy said she was subject to “years of unwanted sexual aggression” while working for Seacrest from 2006 to 2013. Hardy alleges Seacrest rubbed his erect penis against her while wearing underwear and groped her vagina, among other examples of unwanted physical harassment. In 2008, Seacrest allegedly slid his hand under Hardy’s crotch while the two were walking to the “E! News” set. When reached for comment by Variety, Seacrest denied Hardy’s allegations.

The Oscars is the first major red carpet event following the publication of Hardy’s allegation. E! Network conducted an investigation last November into Hardy’s accusation after she sent a letter to Seacrest and E! threatening to take legal action if they didn’t “come up with a plan to address the treatment of all women at the networks and to take responsibility for the wrongful treatment” of her. E! issued a statement three months later saying that its investigation had concluded and that it found “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.” Seacrest went on to host E!’s live coverage of the Grammys and Golden Globes red carpets.

Based on the results of the same investigation, E! will not remove Seacrest from its 2018 Oscars coverage. Sources tell IndieWire that the network’s red carpet hosts will be prepped in advance to handle whatever questions come their way during the live broadcast, including stars potentially criticizing E! for how the network handled Seacrest and Catt Sandler’s employment.

The 90th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4.

Additional reporting by Michael Schneider.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.