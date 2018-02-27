Ryan Seacrest Ignores Sexual Abuse and Harassment Claims During First ‘Live’ Appearance

Newly publicized allegations against the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host didn't spawn any kind of response on the Tuesday episode of the show.

After being hit by accusations of sexual abuse and harassment yesterday, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest appeared on his morning chat show alongside co-host Kelly Ripa, where the pair studiously avoided the controversy, opting to say nothing about the recent allegations.

Seacrest and Ripa’s first topic of conversation: their recent teeth whitening procedures, which both billed as painful and complicated. The pair discussed the topic for ten minutes, long enough to lead into other soft talking points, including the weather, Instagram, the upcoming Oscars, and even the weather at the upcoming Oscars.

Seacrest was accused of sexual abuse and harassment by former personal stylist Suzie Hardy in a report from Variety that hit the web late yesterday. Hardy told the publication that while she served as Seacrest’s stylist on “E! News” from 2006 to 2013, she was subject to “years of unwanted sexual aggression” and detailed multiple allegations against Seacrest. When reached for comment by Variety, Seacrest denied Hardy’s allegations.

Seacrest attempted to get ahead ahead of the news in November, when he made a public statement revealing that E! was investigating a sexual misconduct complaint made again him. At the time, Seacrest said “someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago” was behind the complaint and he called the claims “reckless allegations.”

E! issued a statement three months later saying that its investigation into that matter had concluded and the company had found “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.”

Seacrest is still slated to lead red carpet coverage for E! News at the Oscars on Sunday night.

