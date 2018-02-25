Saoirse Ronan Wants to Direct, and We Have Greta Gerwig to Thank — Watch

Making "Lady Bird" reignited her interest in something she's "always wanted" to do.

Like so many actors before her, what Saoirse Ronan really wants to do is direct. That list includes Greta Gerwig, of course, who made her solo directorial debut by directing Ronan in “Lady Bird.” In a new interview with Sunday Today, the three-time Oscar nominee reveals that making the film reignited her interest in working on the other side of the camera — something she says she’s “always wanted to” do. Watch below.

“It wasn’t until I saw Greta talk about the film and making it and putting it together, and how all of this came from her and she’s done something brilliant that people truly love and it’s a great piece of work that I thought, ‘Oh yeah, I do want to do this now and maybe I could actually do it,’” Ronan adds. “That was something I was drawn to before I was acting…I’d bully all my friends into being in little films that I made. I’d get the camcorder — I loved bringing all of this together to make one thing.”

No word on when she might make that leap, but in the meantime both Ronan and Gerwig are nominated for their work on “Lady Bird.”