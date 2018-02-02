Sundance, ‘Black Panther’ and Oscar Season: A Snapshot of the Road from Festivals to the Big Leagues

Screen Talk, episode 184: How Sundance launches movies and filmmakers into the big leagues, and why it didn't happen this year.

The Sundance Film Festival is behind us, “Black Panther” is a week away, and the end of Oscar season is imminent. While these very different movie phenomena may seem like they have little in common, they’re actually all different ingredients in the complicated ecosystem of the national film community. After all, Sundance launched the career of Ryan Coogler, who went on to direct “Creed” and now “Black Panther.” Meanwhile, more than a few current Oscar nominees started their yearlong journeys in Park City. But in the aftermath of a quieter year for the festival, it’s harder to tell if any of the standouts will be part of another cycle that lifts new talent to the big leagues.

Despite reports about a slow marketplace, there were plenty of good movies in the lineup. But is that enough to contribute to a much broader conversation about the state of the art form in this country?

That question lies at the heart of this week’s Screen Talk, as co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson recover from Sundance and look ahead to the final weeks of awards season.

Listen to the full episode below.