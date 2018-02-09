Will Quentin Tarantino’s Week of Scandals Have Long Term Effects on His Career? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 185: What do we make of the Tarantino backlash? Plus, awards season updates from a busy week.

Quentin Tarantino started the week in bad shape, and it only got worse. First, he was at the center of a Maureen Dowd story in the New York Times in which Uma Thurman spoke about Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulting her, in addition to her horrifying crash on the set of “Kill Bill,” when Tarantino forced her to drive a vehicle under dangerous circumstances. He had barely issued an apology for that instance when an old interview from Howard Stern resurfaced where Tarantino claimed that Roman Polanski hadn’t raped Samantha Geimer. He apologized for that one, too.

Where does that leave the director now, as he prepares for his next big project? That’s one of the topics tackled in this week’s episode of Screen Talk. Co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also recap a busy week of awards news, from the DGA winners to the Oscar nominees lunch.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.