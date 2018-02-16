How ‘Black Panther’ Could Change Hollywood For Good — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 186)

Plus: Why "Dunkirk," "Lady Bird" and "Get Out" continue to have Oscar momentum.

“Black Panther” has landed, and it’s an understatement to say that it’s having quite an impact. The movie is on track to make historic box office figures and has instantly catapulted director Ryan Coogler to A-list Hollywood stature. Black audiences are finally getting the blockbuster they’ve wanted for so long. Which leads to a whole new question: What happens now? Sequels are inevitable, but can Hollywood capitalize on the success of “Black Panther” with a new chapter in the history of diverse storytelling in the film industry? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson tackle that big question, tossing around the status of Marvel movies as whole in the process. Could “Captain Marvel” have the same cultural impact as Coogler’s big achievement?

The hosts also discuss the aftermath of Tarantino’s apology tour, then touch on the imminent end to Oscar season, as the race continues to hover around a number of unknown variables. Is “Dunkirk” a secret frontrunner? Does “Get Out” have the edge over “Lady Bird”? Nobody knows for certain, but here are some educated guesses.

Listen to the full episode below.