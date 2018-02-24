Final Oscar Predictions: We Go Through the Major Categories of an Unpredictable Year — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 187: Ballots are due next week, but many of the major categories remain difficult to parse.

After months and months of talking about the same movies, the end of Oscar season is right around the corner — and many of the major categories remain unpredictable. By this time last year, “Get Out” had already started to gain some buzz as an awards contender, but the conversation got a lot more complicated in the summer, when “Dunkirk” took off, and then again in the fall with the rapturous receptions for “Lady Bird,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “The Shape of Water,” which many consider to be the frontrunner for Best Picture.

Or is it? After last year’s big win for “Moonlight,” nothing is certain, and the range of options for Academy voters in 2018 makes the race especially hard to parse. Nevertheless, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson give it a shot in this week’s Screen Talk, digging through the major categories for whatever clues they can find. Next week, they’ll tackle the rest of them.

Listen to the full episode below.