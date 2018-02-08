Back to IndieWire

‘The Shape of Water’ Has Inspired Its Very Own Sex Toy, and It’s Selling Out Online

Don't worry, you're not the only one who thinks Doug Jones' fish creature is extremely attractive.

“The Shape of Water”

The Shape of Water” has earned more than $60 million worldwide and 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, but those aren’t the only honors Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance have achieved. Sex toy maker XenoCat Artifacts has released a special dildo inspired by “The Shape of Water,” which itself promotes healthy masturbation through the main character, Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins). Elisa stars each day by masturbating in the bathtub.

“The Shape of Water” sex toy answers one of the film’s burning questions: What exactly does the fish creature’s penis look like? Del Toro never shows the creature’s private parts in the movie, though Elisa does gesture to her friend how the organ operates.

XenoCat Artifacts began releasing the toy in January and all of the items have sold out so far. If you’re one of the people who found the fish creature incredibly attractive, don’t worry, you’re clearly not alone.

“The Shape of Water” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

