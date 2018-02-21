‘Silicon Valley’ Trailer: Season 5’s Crazy Tech Scheme Now Comes with Out-of-Control Dogs and Bears

(Most of) Pied Piper returns to fulfill their promise of a brand new internet on March 25.

After a season filled with building a new internet, abandonment in a Tibetan opium den, and one mighty Woo, the boys of “Silicon Valley” are back for Season 5.

HBO released the first big look at the upcoming season that brings back just about everyone. Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Martin Starr, and newly minted Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani all return as the remaining members of Pied Piper. Meanwhile, this trailer shows Matt Ross once again as enigmatic maybe-hero, maybe-villain Gavin Belson.

After a very complicated series of events over the last batch of episodes saw multiple changes in Pied Piper’s management, a failed heist at a tech conference, and one of the best TV episodes of the year. This time around, the focus is a little more simple: keep the company alive (again).

The bottom line is that these are still socially awkward tech geniuses trying not to completely screw up the biggest idea any of them will ever have. And they make fun of each other a whole bunch. Looks like not much has actually changed (and we’re pretty OK with that).

Watch the trailer (with a particularly imposing looking pug) below:

“Silicon Valley” Season 5 premieres March 25 on HBO.

