‘Skyscraper’ Trailer: The Rock Totally Isn’t to Blame for That Very Tall Building Catching Fire — Watch

No need to smell what's cooking — it's the skyscraper that caught fire.

Summer is just around the corner, which must mean that another silly movie starring The Rock is too. This year that honor goes to “Skyscraper,” in which the wrestler-turned-actor seeks to clear his name following a conflagration at what looks to be a very, very tall building. Watch the trailer, which just premiered during the Super Bowl, below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s ‘Skyscraper’ as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.”

The film was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, reuniting him with his “Central Intelligence” star. Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, and and Chin Han co-star in “Skyscraper,” which Universal will release in theaters on July 13.