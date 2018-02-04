‘SNL’: Natalie Portman Channels Eleven in Hilarious ‘Stranger Things’ Parody — Watch

Every power has its downside.

We don’t yet know what “Stranger Things 3” has in store for us, but we do have last night’s “Saturday Night Live” skit. Natalie Portman plays Eleven in the bit, which riffs on a polarizing episode from the show’s most recent season in which the telekinetic wunderkind played by Millie Bobby Brown met a “sister” with supernatural powers of her own.

This being “SNL,” none of the powers on display are especially impressive — and all of them come with downsides. Just as Eleven’s ability to move objects with her mind is paired with frequent nosebleeds, Fourteen (Beck Bennett) can start fires with his mind — but every time he does, he throws up in his mouth a little bit. They aren’t alone: Nine (Cecily Strong) can read minds, but doing so causes her to fart; Eighteen (Aidy Bryant) can do a pretty good Borat impression, which causes her to fall into a coma for two days.

Three (Kenan Thompson) might have the most relevant ability of all: He knows how to end sketches perfectly. Watch him do so below.