‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Footage Debuts in Super Bowl Teaser — Watch

Disney and Lucasfilm are finally ready to unveil the trailer for the Han Solo prequel film.

The time has finally come for Disney and Lucasfilm to unveil the much anticipated trailer to “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The first footage has arrived in a brief Super Bowl teaser that confirms the full trailer will arrive tomorrow morning in an exclusive debut on “Good Morning America.”

“Solo” stars Alden Ehrenreich as the galaxy’s most beloved smuggler and Donald Glover as his friend and fellow scoundrel Lando Calrissian. The supporting cast includes Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and “Fleabag” breakout Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the trailer to arrive, especially since no footage has been released up to this point and the film arrives in theaters this May. “Solo” made headlines last June when original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired by Lucasfilm over creative differences. Ron Howard was brought on board to finish the film in, which may explain the delay in the trailer debut.

Watch the first “Solo: A Star Wars Story” footage below. The blockbuster hits theaters May 25.