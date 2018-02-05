‘Solo’ Trailer: Legendary ‘Star Wars’ Scoundrel and Hero Gets Origin Story Treatment in Ron Howard’s Standalone Film

Who was Han before the Falcon? Before Lando? Before Chewie? The Alden Ehrenreich-starring film promises to answer all of those questions (and maybe raise a few more).

Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. And also…young(er)? With “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the very first standalone “Star Wars” movie focused on the exploits of a single known character — versus “Rogue One,” which opted for a familiar story populated by mostly new characters — is finally bound for the big screen. The Ron Howard summer blockbuster-to-be promises an adventurous look at the early years of the beloved Han Solo, played in the film by “Hail, Caesar!” standout Alden Ehrenreich.

And by the looks of this first trailer, it’s going to be an adventure well worth taking, though likely a far different one than first expected by original directors Chris Lord and Phil Miller.

Read More: ‘Star Wars’: The Han Solo Movie We Will Never Get to See

After debuting our very first look at footage during last night’s Super Bowl, Disney has now unveiled a full-length trailer for “Solo,” which continues to play up its bent towards unmasking all kinds of mysteries about the beloved hero’s early years in the galaxy.

Based on last night’s long-anticipated teaser (somehow, our first official look at a film that’s headed to the big screen in just three months) and today’s full trailer, “Solo” will deliver on the promise to dig deeper into the formative years of Solo. Those years include a possible stint working for the Empire (gasp) and introductions to other classic heroes like Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Chewbacca, plus the addition of plenty of new characters in this very starry galaxy.

Read More: ‘Star Wars’: Don’t Get Mad at Kathleen Kennedy For That Han Solo Shake-Up

Check out the first trailer for “Solo” below.

“Solo” will open on May 25.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.