Speak Up: European Film Industry Launches Its Own Version of Time’s Up, Declares That ‘The Era of Silence and Impunity Is Over’

The initiative was launched at the Berlin Film Festival.

Time’s Up now has a European equivalent in Speak Up, a new initiative that was just launched at the Berlin Film Festival.It was unveiled by “Mug” director Malgorzata Szumowska, whose film is in competition at the festival and who declared that “the European film industry has decided to unite under the banner of Speak Up. We aim to offer a clear lead in ensuring sexual harassment and abuse are not tolerated in the work environment, whether it be offices or in the markets and festivals.”

The group doesn’t mince words in its manifesto, taken from its website: “For too long, abuse has been brushed off and ignored. Victims of abuse are belittled and their concerns dismissed. There has been a tacit threat that complaining about harassment could be detrimental to a career,” it reads.

“Enough of dismissing inappropriate groping and fondling as drunken behavior or harmless flirting. Enough of dismissing harassment and bullying as ‘banter’ and the victims as lacking a sense of humor. Enough of professional encounters being set up in private rooms. Enough of the ‘too big to fail’ mentality that means those with the greatest power and influence believe they can act any way they choose with impunity. Enough of blaming the victims.”

The manifesto also calls on training in legal rights, codes of conduct, and ways for people to report allegations. Read more here.