‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Superfan (And ‘Dear White People’ Creator) Justin Simien Lived Out a Trekker’s Dream

Justin Simien isn’t just the creator of the acclaimed independent film and Netflix series “Dear White People” — he’s also a giant fan of “Star Trek,” a love which extends to “Discovery,” the CBS All Access series.
As the writer and director told IndieWire a few weeks ago, he believes that “Star Trek: Discovery” is “one of the best shows on television right now,” and had plenty of praise for everything from star Sonequa Martin-Green to the show’s color palette to its costumes — specifically, the Starfleet uniform boots work by the cast: “I need the boots that they’re wearing. Like, so bad,” he said.
Well, it took a little time, but Simien’s fandom caught the attention of the “Discovery” producers. Thus, this Sunday Simien not only got invited to participate in “After Trek,” the weekly post-episode discussion series hosted by Matt Mira, but he got those boots, as revealed in the clip below:
Simien joined “Discovery” star Doug Jones and co-executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi to debate key moments from the latest episode of “Discovery,” “The War Without, The War Within,” such as the Tyler/Burnham breakup scene.
He also put in a request for a space cape, but while he waits for that, another one of Simien’s requests made during the episode also came true: When talking about the scene from Episode 11, “The Wolf Inside,” Simien noted that he’d love to see a version of the scene in which Saru bathes Burnham set to the classic Boys II Men track “I’ll Make Love to You” — a request that the Internet quickly brought to life:
Ask and ye shall receive, @JSim07. The video that no one knew they wanted until now – @actordougjones bathing @SonequaMG on @startrekcbs, to the dulcet tones of @BoyzIIMen's "I'll Make Love To You". #AfterTrek #StarTrekDiscoveryhttps://t.co/rKthih4cCu
— sarah (@minervamoon) February 5, 2018
All in all, Simien had a good day on Sunday — proof that when you put positive energy out into the universe, good things might just happen in return.
New episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” are available on Sundays at 8:30 pm E.T. on CBS All Access.