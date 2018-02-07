‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Superfan (And ‘Dear White People’ Creator) Justin Simien Lived Out a Trekker’s Dream

On the talkback series "After Trek," Simien got to debate the latest episode and show off his nerd cred.

Justin Simien isn’t just the creator of the acclaimed independent film and Netflix series “Dear White People” — he’s also a giant fan of “Star Trek,” a love which extends to “Discovery,” the CBS All Access series.

As the writer and director told IndieWire a few weeks ago, he believes that “Star Trek: Discovery” is “one of the best shows on television right now,” and had plenty of praise for everything from star Sonequa Martin-Green to the show’s color palette to its costumes — specifically, the Starfleet uniform boots work by the cast: “I need the boots that they’re wearing. Like, so bad,” he said.

Well, it took a little time, but Simien’s fandom caught the attention of the “Discovery” producers. Thus, this Sunday Simien not only got invited to participate in “After Trek,” the weekly post-episode discussion series hosted by Matt Mira, but he got those boots, as revealed in the clip below:

Simien joined “Discovery” star Doug Jones and co-executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi to debate key moments from the latest episode of “Discovery,” “The War Without, The War Within,” such as the Tyler/Burnham breakup scene.

He also put in a request for a space cape, but while he waits for that, another one of Simien’s requests made during the episode also came true: When talking about the scene from Episode 11, “The Wolf Inside,” Simien noted that he’d love to see a version of the scene in which Saru bathes Burnham set to the classic Boys II Men track “I’ll Make Love to You” — a request that the Internet quickly brought to life:

All in all, Simien had a good day on Sunday — proof that when you put positive energy out into the universe, good things might just happen in return.

New episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” are available on Sundays at 8:30 pm E.T. on CBS All Access.