‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Behind-the-Scenes Visual Effects Videos Show Off the Creation of Snoke and More

Even Andy Serkis needs a little help getting into character.

Curious about the incredible work that went into making some of the most dazzling visual effects of Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”? Let Industrial Light and Magic guide you through some of the more eye-popping sequences in a new series of behind-the-scenes videos that detail the work the effects house put into the latest chapter in the ever-expanding “Star Wars” mythology.

While the new videos include insights into the making of big, blustery battles like the space-set battle that sets off the film’s third act and the following war sequence on the planet of Crait, perhaps most intriguing is the look inside the creation of Andy Serkis’ Supreme Leader Snoke, with a special emphasis on one of the film’s more shocking sequences involving the galactic villain.

Check out four behind-the-scenes videos, hot off ILM’s own YouTube page, below.









Check out the ILM YouTube page for other interesting behind-the-scenes videos, including looks at “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Kong: Skull Island,” and more.

As JoBlo notes, fans of the film will get the chance to dig even deeper into its making when the film is released on home-video next month. That release will include special features including the new documentary “The Director and the Jedi” (which is, incidentally, set to bow at SXSW in the coming weeks), a feature focused on the mythology of the Force, scene breakdowns for important sequences like the space battle and the showdown on Crait, deleted scenes, and audio commentary provided by Johnson himself.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on March 27.

