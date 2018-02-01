‘Stargate: Origins’ Official Trailer: The Space Franchise Goes Full ‘Indiana Jones’ in Prequel Web Series

"Stargate" goes back to the past to explore the mythology that led to the cult-favorite 1994 movie and long-running television series.

The “Stargate” franchise launched in in 1994 with Roland Emmerich’s blockbuster and lived on in the science-fiction television series “Stargate SG-1,” which ran for 10 seasons and over 200 episodes from 1997 to 2007. Now “Stargate” returns with a brand new prequel series that takes fans back to the very beginning of the show’ mythology.

“Stargate: Origins” is set in 1939 and centers around the adventures of Professor Paul Langford and his daughter Catherine. The two are trying to unlock the mysteries of an ancient relic they discovered in the Egyptian desert more than 10 years ago, but their journey gets dangerous when the Nazi Occultist Dr. Wilhelm Brücke begins to hunt down the relic for himself and captures Paul.

“Stargate: Origins” will consist of 10 episodes, each 10-minutes long. The web series debuts February 15 on StargateCommand.co.