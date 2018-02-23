Sufjan Stevens Is Releasing 10,000 Copies of His ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Songs on Vinyl

Stevens' Best Original Song nomination is one of four Oscars "Call Me By Your Name" is up for at the 90th Academy Awards.

Attention, “Call Me By Your Name” fans: Sufjan Stevens has confirmed to Billboard that he will be releasing his three original songs from the film on 10-inch translucent vinyl. The record’s A-side will have “Mystery of Love,” which earned Stevens his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, while its B-side will include “Visions of Gideon” and “Futile Devices” (Doveman Remix).

The “Call Me By Your Name” vinyl will be released April 21 to celebrate Record Store Day. Stevens will only be releasing 10,000 individually numbered copies of the record, which can only be purchased at stores participating in Record Store Day.

The artist wrote “Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon” specially for the film, while “Futile Devices” (Doveman Remix)” was a commissioned remix of his 2010 song. All three songs are included on the movie’s original soundtrack, released last November.

Stevens’ Best Original Song nomination is one of four Oscars “Call Me By Your Name” is up for at the 90th Academy Awards. The movie also received nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet. The Academy has confirmed Stevens will perform “Mystery of Love” live for the first time during the broadcast. The Oscars air Sunday, March 4.

SaveSave