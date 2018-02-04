Terry Crews Implies He’s Being Pressured to Drop His Sexual Assault Lawsuit if He Wants to Avoid Problems on ‘The Expendables 4’

He received a phone call saying there might be "problems" on the sequel.

Terry Crews has starred in all three “Expendable” movies without incident, but it appears he isn’t having such an easy time with “The Expendables 4.” The actor — who’s suing William Morris Endeavor after allegedly being sexually assaulted by agent Adam Venit — took to Twitter this morning to imply that he’s being pressured to drop his lawsuit — or else.

“Management got a call last week from Avi Lerner producer of EXPENDABLES 4 saying I could avoid any ‘problems’ on the sequel if I dropped my case against @WME,” he wrote. “Guess who’s Sly’s agent? ADAM VENIT.” One can only speculate as to what sort of “problems” are being implied here, though it certainly appears as though the powers that be would like Crews to drop his lawsuit lest his time on the upcoming movie be made more difficult in some vague, potentially nefarious way.

The “Sly” in this case is, of course, Sylvester Stallone, who’s been the face of the “Expendables” franchise since its inception. He’s starred in all three movies thus far, and directed the first installment as well.