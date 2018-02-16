Tessa Thompson Confirms Marvel Is ‘Really Excited’ About the Idea For An All-Female Supehero Blockbuster

Thompson confirms Marvel is interested in bringing together its most kickass women for one awesome superhero team-up film.

Ever want to see Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Gamora, Scarlet Witch, and more lead their very own Marvel movie? It could very well happen, according to Tessa Thompson. The actress made headlines last November when she revealed that many of the women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pitched an idea for an all-female superhero movie to studio head Kevin Feige, including Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, and herself. Now Thompson has a small but optimistic update.

Talking to IGN on the red carpet for “Annihilation,” Thompson confirmed that Feige and the Marvel team is “really excited” by the idea of bringing together its leading ladies for their own “Avengers”-style team-up movie. Thompson noted that with Marvel Phase 4 embracing female superheroes, from “Captain Marvel” to the recently-announced “Black Widow” standalone film, we could be inching closer to seeing an all-female Marvel film.

“I’m not Marvel so I can’t make it happen, but I can tell you that Marvel is hugely collaborative,” Thompson said. “I think even [‘Thor: Ragnarok’] was basically the product of conversations they’d had with Chris [Hemsworth] and with Mark [Ruffalo] about what they wanted to do next.”

“I think Kevin Feige is really excited by the idea,” she continued, “and if you look at what’s happened already in Phase 4 with me and Valkyrie and our story, and then in ‘Black Panther’ the women rule supreme. There’s an interest, they’re doing ‘Captain Marvel,’ they’re doing a ‘Black Widow,’ there’s an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it’s hopeful.”

Thompson made her Marvel debut as the warrior Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok.” The most recent Marvel blockbuster, “Black Panther,” is now playing in theaters nationwide.